Recently, the practice broke ground on a new building at 9471 Meadow View Dr., close to K-7 and Prairie Star Parkway near AdventHealth’s Lenexa campus and a pediatric care medical office.

Ridgeview Eye Care in Lenexa would open in 2024

Robert Hileman, COO for the practice, said Ridgeview Eye Care has been looking to expand into Lenexa for years but the COVID-19 pandemic put up some “roadblocks.”

This particular area of Lenexa has seen rapid growth with more promised residential and commercial projects down the road. And, given its proximity to K-7, it could pull in potential patients from western Shawnee and other communities along the highway.

Right now, they’re expecting to be in the new space early next year and have already started ramping up the size of the staff to cover both offices.

“We’d love to see where we can take this, and just our mindset as a business is growth,” Hileman said, alluding to potential for future expansion into other parts of the Kansas City area. “Lenexa will be kind of the next step.”

The new practice will share the Lenexa building

The new building will also be occupied by Kremers, Forbes & Associates DDS, a dentistry practice with other Shawnee and Mission locations.

There’s also room for another office in the building, though Hileman didn’t say who would be using that space.

Ridgeview Eye Care’s share of the future Lenexa building will be similar in size and setup to the Olathe office.

Ridgeview Eye Care has been in Olathe for years

Dr. Trent Henderson and Dr. Jacob Letourneau started the practice in a strip mall near Ridgeview Road and 119th Street in 2008.

It’s still nearby but now in a shared building with Olathe Health at 18208 W 119th St.

Ridgeview Eye Care also has a satellite office in De Soto that temporarily closed last fall.

Lenexa will offer same services as Olathe office

The bulk of Ridgeview Eye Care’s practice is focused on primary family eye care.

However, it has other specialities, including myopia treatment — particularly for children — and dry eye care. It also has a new pediatric eye care specialist.

The Olathe office also has a specialty contact lens division for patients with different conditions that might affect the shape of their eyes or other characteristics, Hileman said.

More west Lenexa news: Planning Commission OKs daycare, retail project in west Lenexa