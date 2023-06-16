  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Lenexa

Ridgeview Eye Care expanding with new Lenexa location

Ridgeview Eye Care, based in Olathe, broke ground recently at 9471 Meadow View Dr. in west Lenexa on a new office. The space, when it opens early next year, will offer the same eye care and specialty services the Olathe office has, like myopia treatment and the dry eye spa.

Ridgeview Eye Care in north Olathe has its sights on a west Lenexa expansion.

Recently, the practice broke ground on a new building at 9471 Meadow View Dr., close to K-7 and Prairie Star Parkway near AdventHealth’s Lenexa campus and a pediatric care medical office.

