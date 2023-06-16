More than 30 letters containing a white powder have been received by state officials across Kansas on Friday, including at the residences of some elected state representatives in Johnson County.

This is breaking news, and the Post will update this story as we learn more.

“The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), the Office of the State Fire Marshal, the Kansas Highway Patrol, and several local police departments, sheriff’s offices, and fire departments have responded today after mail was received by legislators and public officials containing a suspicious white powder,” KBI Spokesperson Melissa Underwood said in a news release.

The Post has learned that the list of recipients includes Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach.

The Kansas City Star reports that a spokesperson for Republican House Speaker Dan Hawkins confirmed “several of our members” received envelopes.

According to recorded radio traffic on Friday afternoon, Olathe firefighters responded to the homes of three Republican state legislators after suspicious letters were discovered at their residences.

Hazardous materials technicians assisted law enforcement in securing the letters containing the substance for further testing.

The Post has learned that suspicious mailings have also been received in Bonner Springs and Ottawa, Kan.

“Currently, no injuries have been reported, but we ask everyone to remain vigilant in handling mail,” KBI spokesperson Melissa Underwood said. “Any similar incidents should be reported to the KBI at 1-800-KSCRIME.”

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.