  Roxie Hammill  - Elections

Johnson County commission presses sheriff on election probe’s timeline, cost

Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden's investigation so far has turned up only one criminal referral, which did not deal with alleged election fraud, and has yielded no charges. File photo.

Sheriff Calvin Hayden’s two-year investigation into the county’s election procedures is still focused on the 2020 election and could go on for years unless detectives get access to data to put the county in the clear, the sheriff said Thursday.

Commissioners questioned Hayden briefly about his controversial investigation during a budget session with the county commission Thursday.