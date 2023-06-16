  Roxie Hammill  - Housing

Neighbors voice concerns about JoCo-backed housing project

A larger-than-usual crowd of commenters turned out for Thursday's Board of County Commissioners meeting in Olathe, many of them there to voice concerns about a proposed Habitat for Humanity development aimed at low-income buyers. Photo credit Ben McCarthy.

Confusion over the recent approval of federal money for an affordable housing project in Olathe brought a crowd of commenters to the county commission Thursday, many of them complaining about a lack of transparency and conflicting information.

The comments prompted commissioners to briefly reconsider their approval from last week of the Habitat Olathe Pathway proposal, which calls for a neighborhood of affordably priced homes at 159th Street and Blackbob Road built by Habitat for Humanity.