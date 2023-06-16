A Grain Valley, Mo., man has been charged with first degree murder for allegedly causing a severe crash at the intersection of Shawnee Mission Parkway and Antioch Road early Thursday morning.

This is breaking news, and this story will be updated as the Post gets more information.

On Friday, Uconn Xavier Coleman, 24, was arraigned in Johnson County District Court.

He faces three felony counts, including first-degree murder, DUI aggravated battery with bodily harm and reckless fleeing a law enforcement officer, along with two misdemeanors, driving while suspended and transporting an open container.

Coleman was originally being held on a lesser felony — DUI+ aggravated battery with great harm — which was amended to first-degree murder Friday.

Multiple media outlets on Friday reported a 19-year-old man critically injured in the crash Thursday had died.

The Post has not independently verified this information and is not using the man’s name until we do.

In a news release on Thursday, Merriam Police confirmed that the victim’s car, a Honda Accord, was rear-ended while stopped at a red light by a vehicle allegedly being driven by Coleman.

A woman who was a passenger in the Accord was also transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Coleman was taken into custody at the scene.

He remained in custody Friday with a $500,000 bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday, June 21, at 9 a.m.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.