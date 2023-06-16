  Mike Frizzell  - Crime

Man charged with murder in suspected drunk driving crash in Merriam

A Johnson County Sheriff's Office cruiser on the scene Thursday morning following a crash caused by as suspected drunk driver. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

This is breaking news, and this story will be updated as the Post gets more information. 

A Grain Valley, Mo., man has been charged with first degree murder for allegedly causing a severe crash at the intersection of Shawnee Mission Parkway and Antioch Road early Thursday morning.