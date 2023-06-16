While summer often means more time for vacations, sometimes it doesn’t. Nevertheless, it’s still important to get away every once in a while — even if it’s just a short trip away from home.

We’re hitting the road for this week’s “5 to Try.”

As such, we asked Post readers to give us their best ideas for day trips out of Johnson County. No plane ride necessary; all of these ideas are in easy driving distance, within two hours.

Here’s where you should head this summer for a morning or an afternoon away, according to Post readers.

Lawrence, Kansas (45-minute drive)

With or without Jayhawk status, Post readers agreed Lawrence is a great stop for a day trip.

Lawrence is a roughly 45-minute drive west from most Johnson County cities. While the University of Kansas has put it on the map for a lot of us, downtown Lawrence offers a robust restaurant and retail scene as well.

Post reader Julie Parmenter recommends using Highway K-10 and stopping first at the Lady Bird Diner on Massachusetts Street.

“Then spend a few hours browsing at the Raven Book Store and The Dusty Bookshelf and The Toy Store, then dinner at Free State Brewing Company,” she said.

Weston, Missouri (45-minute drive)

A decent number of Post readers were also quick to recommend Weston as a stop for the day.

Like Lawrence, Weston is also roughly 45 minutes north of Johnson County.

The Missouri town offers a range of outdoor activities, including camping, hiking along several trails and exploring local farms, orchards and vineyards. But if you’re stuck indoors on a rainy day or just feel like keeping cool, there are a number of restaurants, wineries and museums as well.

“It has gourmet restaurants, amazing places to stay, great bars and boutiques,” said Post reader Kristin Wright. “Just an awesome vibe!”

Atchison, Kansas (one-hour drive)

The next stop on this list is out a little bit farther.

Atchison is roughly an hour’s drive northwest of most Johnson County cities.

The town is home to several parks, art galleries, and historic sites.

It’s also famous for the hometown of Amelia Earhart, with a museum dedicated in her honor. Post reader Cindy Green recommends that you check that out, among half a dozen other places.

“Just a few places — the new Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum, Amelia’s birthday place, Train Museum, Evah Cray Historic Home and a visit to the Riverfront,” Green said. “Be sure and have lunch at Jerry’s Again and save room for a piece of homemade pie!!”

Loess Bluffs National Wildlife Refuge, Missouri (1-hour, 30-minute drive)

If you’re looking to spend some time outdoors, the Loess Bluffs might be the place for you.

The Loess Bluffs National Wildlife Refuge is roughly an hour and a half away north of Johnson County in northwest Missouri. The refuge in Holt County, Missouri, was established by Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1935.

Post readers say this spot serves as a great opportunity to see some wildlife — including deer, coyotes and a diverse range of migratory bird species.

For a full getaway, Post readers recommend combining this trip with a drive along the Kansas Glacial Hills Scenic Byway and a stop in Weston for lunch and shopping.

Arrow Rock, Missouri (1-hour, 40-minute drive)

Also in the realm of historic sites, Post readers have one last stop for you.

Located in Saline County, Missouri, Arrow Rock is an hour-and-40-minute drive east from Johnson County — the farthest drive among this week’s recommendations. But if you’re up for the drive, the historic village hosts a number of festivals and events — including an upcoming Juneteenth celebration next weekend.

The village in Saline County is part of the Arrow Rock Historic District.

“Arrow Rock Missouri is a national historic site, home to the Lyceum Theatre (an Equity theater) and the home town of Dr. Sappington and painter George Caleb Bingham,” said Post reader Mark Kelly. “Their Main Street features boardwalk shopping, restaurants, and an ice cream shop.