Commission OKs daycare, retail project in west Lenexa

A new multi-building commercial project planned in west Lenexa cleared a big hurdle recently.
Earlier this month, the Lenexa Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval of the preliminary plan for the Canyon Creek Commercial project at Prairie Star Parkway and Shady Bend Road.
Canyon Creek Commercial borders neighborhoods
- The project is planned near the Arbor Lake neighborhood and Mize Hill multifamily villa project. It’s also by St. James Academy Catholic High School.
- This part of the city has been identified for mixed-use developments, which blend different densities of residential housing with commercial uses in the city’s long-range land use plan.
- Across Prairie Star Parkway, there are other properties intended for commercial use as well, city documents say.
The project is planned on a four-acre property
- As planned, the complex will have three single-story buildings, totaling nearly 25,000 square feet of new commercial space.
- According to city documents, it’s meant to serve as a smaller-scale commercial complement to the neighborhoods nearby.
- The easternmost building planned will be home to a daycare center with an outdoor playground.
- The other two buildings will have room for multiple tenants. Those tenants have not yet been identified, but the buildings could be used for small restaurants, retail, coffee shops, offices or services.
The planning commission was in favor
- There was some concern among commissioners during the June 5 meeting about the buildings’ potential encroachment toward Prairie Star Parkway and their proximity to the road.
- However, there was general support for the project from the commission.
- Commission Vice Chair Mike Burson said he’s “glad to see something moving forward,” noting his desire in the past to preserve some of the commercial zoning in the area on nearby projects.
Lenexa’s next steps:
- The preliminary plan will go before the Lenexa City Council next. It’s currently set to be heard during the June 20 meeting.
- Later, the planning commission will need to approve the project’s final plan before it can move ahead.
More about the area: Revised Arbor Lake South plan in Lenexa near K-7 makes room for commercial spaces
