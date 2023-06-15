  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Shawnee

Kansas GOP, Shawnee couple settle lawsuit over election flyer claims

Dawn Tubbesing, a Shawnee resident, and her husband Kevin Tubbesing recently reached a settlement with the Kansas Republican Party in a lawsuit the couple filed in connection to claims a party flyer made in 2020 about their involvement in alleged corruption.

A lawsuit between a prominent Shawnee couple and the Kansas Republican Party was recently settled.

Dawn and Kevin Tubbesing sued the Kansas Republican Party in 2021 in Johnson County District Court over campaign flyers sent during the 2020 state Senate race between Republican Sen. Mike Thompson and Democrat Lindsey Constance.

