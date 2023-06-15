  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Lenexa

After nearly 3 decades, Lenexa city councilmember Tom Nolte is stepping down

Tom Nolte has served 28 years on the Lenexa City Council. He recently announced he would not be seeking another term, which means his time on the council will come to a close at the end of 2023.

Tom Nolte has served 28 years on the Lenexa City Council. He recently announced he would not be seeking another term, which means his time on the council will come to a close at the end of 2023. File photo.

After 28 years on the Lenexa City Council, Ward 2 representative Tom Nolte will not seek reelection.

Nolte did not file to run for new term by the June 1 deadline and, in a recent city council meeting, addressed his decision.

👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Shawnee, Lenexa and USD 232 for the Shawnee Mission Post. 

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter. 

The work we do every day — like going to city council meetings, covering community events and keeping tabs on local business developments — is only possible with the support of our subscribers. To our roughly 7,000 subscribers: THANK YOU! 💙 If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our community journalism by signing up for a month of access for $1.