Obituaries Jun 15, 2023 - 2023 Obituary Susan Estelle Cammack Share this story: December 2, 1953 — June 13, 2023 Susan’s obituary will be posted soon. Her service time is listed below. Service Schedule Graveside Service Friday, June 16, 2023 11:00 – 11:30am (Central time) Johnson County Memorial Gardens 11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1