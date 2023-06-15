  Mike Frizzell  - Accidents

Drunk driving suspected in crash at SM Parkway and Antioch

The crash scene early Thursday morning in Merriam, at the intersection of Shawnee Mission Parkway and Antioch Road. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

Merriam Police and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a crash that left one driver critically injured early Thursday morning.

The crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. near Antioch Road and Shawnee Mission Parkway.