Drunk driving suspected in crash at SM Parkway and Antioch

The crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. near Antioch Road and Shawnee Mission Parkway.

Merriam Police and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a crash that left one driver critically injured early Thursday morning.

According to recorded radio traffic, an officer spotted a dark-colored car driving south in the 5400 block of Antioch Road at high speed.

It’s unclear if the officer attempted to stop the speeding vehicle.

Radio traffic indicates that the officer came upon the crash shortly after it happened and immediately requested ambulances.

Overland Park firefighters worked for about ten minutes to safely removed a critically injured man from his car.

Johnson County Med-Act transported that man to Overland Park Regional Medical Center.

The other driver was not injured and was taken into police custody.

Johnson County Sheriff’s Office booking logs show that Merriam Police arrested a Grain Valley, Mo., man at 2:15 a.m.

He’s being held on pending charges of DUI and Aggravated Battery with Great Harm.

A passenger in the arrested driver’s car was also transported to Overland Park Regional Medical Center by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

By 6 a.m. Thursday, the intersection remained closed while Johnson County Sheriff’s Deputies documented the crash scene.

Merriam Police have not released any details about the crash.

Check back with this report for updates as they become available.

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.