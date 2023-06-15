  Mike Frizzell  - Prairie Village

Standoff at Prairie Village home ends with 1 man in custody

Local law enforcement agencies on the scene early Thursday morning outside a home near 79th and Nall. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

Prairie Village Police arrested a man following an overnight standoff at a house in the 8000 block of Nall Avenue.

In a news release Thursday morning, Sgt. Josh Putthoff says officers were called to the house for a verbal disturbance involving a firearm at 11:49 p.m., Wednesday.