Standoff at Prairie Village home ends with 1 man in custody

In a news release Thursday morning, Sgt. Josh Putthoff says officers were called to the house for a verbal disturbance involving a firearm at 11:49 p.m., Wednesday.

Prairie Village Police arrested a man following an overnight standoff at a house in the 8000 block of Nall Avenue.

“While outside of the residence, officers heard multiple gunshots coming from inside,” Putthoff said in the release.

Officers from at least seven local law enforcement agencies responded to assist Prairie Village Police, including drones and tactical officers.

Multiple homes immediately surrounding the house were evacuated as a precaution.

Recorded radio traffic indicates that officers were able to remain in phone contact with the man.

The man ultimately agreed to exit the house and surrender shortly before 2 a.m.

“No one was injured, and the subject was taken into custody without incident,” Putthoff said. “The subject was then transported to the Johnson County Adult Detention Center to face criminal charges.”

An online booking log shows the man, listed as being born in 1986, is being held on a charge of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

His residence is listed as the home where the standoff occurred.

