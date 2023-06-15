Patsy Payne Crockett at the age of 95, went to her next adventure peacefully on June 10th, 2023, at the Mission Chateau in Prairie Village.

Patsy was born in Savory, Kansas to Fred S. Payne and Nannie Thompson Payne on August 11, 1927. She is survived by sons; James Quinn III (Camille) and John Quinn; 4 grandchildren Kelley (Joey) McGee, Kerry (Daniel) Mahaffey, Ruby Quinn and James P Quinn IV.

5 great grandchildren and cousin Marcia (Tim) Prentiss.

Patsy is pre-deceased by her parents and husbands James P. Quinn, Charles Crockett, and Eugene Strathman. Her sister Betty Jones and grandson Julian Quinn.

A Celebration of Life will be arranged later.

Patsy was a lover of art, travel, and friends. A jogger for many years, golfer, rarely met a stranger. A hostess for many parties.

Please make donations in her name to the Nelson Art Gallery or Join the Kemper Museum Support Us | The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art.