Patricia Ann Byrd Monrad, daughter of Earl and Elizabeth Byrd, was born on March 28, 1937 in Omaha Nebraska and passed from this life on May 16, 2023 at Garden Villas of Lenexa, KS. Patricia graduated from High School 1955, and went to work for the phone company. In Omaha, at a company dance, she met the love of her life, Peter Monrad, and married in 1957.

Pat was a home maker and was a dedicated mother. Pat loved theatre acting and was an accomplished actress. In the early 1970’s Pete and Pat moved to Overland Park, KS. In the mid 1970’s she began acting with the Barn Players Theatre in Overland Park, KS, in which she was involved in many productions for several years and served on the Board of Directors. There she won the “Barney” Award for best actress in “Twigs”. Pat was involved in productions at the Resident Theatre at the Jewish Community Center in Kansas City.

She continued acting after the family moved to Baton Rouge, La. with the Baton Rouge Little Theatre, where she won an award for best actress for her role in “Same Time Next Year”. She was involved in radio and television commercials in Baton Rouge, and dinner theatre in Albuquerque, NM.

Pat was “Meemaw” to her beloved grandchildren. She relished her role as a “non – traditional grandmother”. She loved spending time with her family, making memories with them, and being very involved in their lives. She passed along the importance of reading to her grandchildren, and gifted each family member a book every Christmas.

Pat will be fondly remembered for her ability to light up a room, her unique style, bold sense of humor, and having a personality that was larger than life – she was unforgettable. She was an inspiration to those who knew her. Patricia was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Peter Monrad. She leaves behind her sons Andrew (Marcie) Monrad, and Matthew (Terri) Monrad, as well as 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren: Amy and Jason Evans (Audrey and Caroline), Sara and Michael Bratton (Kaiden, Andrew and Finn), Heather and Nathan Sprague (Parker), Emily and Wesley Boston (Quinn), and Marshall Monrad and fiancé Johanna Hecht.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 22 for family and friends.