  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Patricia Ann Byrd Monrad

March 28, 1937 – May 16, 2023

Patricia Ann Byrd Monrad, daughter of Earl and Elizabeth Byrd, was born on March 28, 1937 in Omaha Nebraska and passed from this life on May 16, 2023 at Garden Villas of Lenexa, KS. Patricia graduated from High School 1955, and went to work for the phone company. In Omaha, at a company dance, she met the love of her life, Peter Monrad, and married in 1957.