  Roxie Hammill  - 2023 Elections

Overland Park mail-in election deadline looms — What voters need to know

Overland Park infrastructure group

The city is asking voters to approve a 3/8-cent sales tax to be dedicated to maintaining streets, sidewalks and bridges, an increase from the current 1/8-cent tax. File photo.

Overland Park residents who intend to vote in a mail-in election for a special sales tax for infrastructure may do well to think twice about how they intend to turn in their ballots.

City officials are warning that delays in mail delivery could mean ballots mailed later than today might not make it by the deadline to be counted.