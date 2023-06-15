City officials are warning that delays in mail delivery could mean ballots mailed later than today might not make it by the deadline to be counted.

Overland Park residents who intend to vote in a mail-in election for a special sales tax for infrastructure may do well to think twice about how they intend to turn in their ballots.

For this election, that deadline is noon on Thursday, June 22.

Overland Park Mayor Curt Skoog has been urging voters to turn in their ballots as soon as possible.

Skoog himself filled out his ballot on the dais during a council meeting on June 3, saying he would put it in the mailbox on his way home.

But at the most recent meeting Monday — a week later — Skoog and City Manager Lori Curtis Luther added a sense of urgency, citing reports of slow mail from staff members and personal experience.

“We strongly, strongly encourage residents to use the drop-off locations,” Luther said.

There were issues in Olathe’s recent mail-in election

The evidence of slow mail is not just anecdotal.

When Olathe put a dedicated sales tax renewal questions to its voters in a mail-in election in April, the vast majority of ballots that could not be counted were rejected because they arrived too late.

Olathe had about a 21% voter turnout when it asked whether two sales taxes dedicated to streets and parks and recreation should be renewed for another 10 years. Some 20,675 votes were tallied in that election.

Another 2,341 ballots were not counted because of various flaws. Of those, 2,167 could not be counted because they did not reach the election office in time.

That amounts to close to 10% of the total ballots being too late to be counted, said Election Commissioner Fred Sherman, who added that in a majority of cases the ballots had postmarks showing they were mailed before the deadline – by as much as a week in some cases.

The Olathe sales taxes still passed handily, with over 75% in favor of each. But still, 10% not counted due to lateness is a significant number, Sherman said.

What is at stake in Overland Park?

The city is asking voters to approve a 3/8-cent sales tax to be dedicated to maintaining streets, sidewalks and bridges, an increase from the current 1/8-cent tax.

The issue was put on the ballot after an advisory committee studied strategies for keeping up with the city’s 2,000 lane miles of streets and traffic safety devices.

Overland Park has had a dedicated ⅛-cent sales tax for this purpose that has been renewed three times since it began in 1998.

This month’s ballot issue increases the amount to ⅜ of a cent, meant to give the city options for more comprehensive infrastructure work.

Notably, city officials say if the tax passes, there would be an “immediate 18% reduction” in the use of the chip seal method of resurfacing roads, which has proved highly unpopular among some residents.

If it passes, it is timed to take effect in April 2024, as the current ⅛-cent tax expires.

When is the deadline to vote?

Registered voters in Overland Park should have received a paper ballot in the mail already.

The deadline for requesting a replacement ballot is 5 p.m. Friday, June 15.

The Overland Park vote is different from the general elections and primaries for elected officials. There are no voting machines or in-person voting for this sales tax election.

There is also no grace period or allowance for ballots that are postmarked before the election date, June 22, but arrive to the Johnson County Election Office after that date.

The closing time on Election Day is noon, not 7 p.m., as it is in most other traditional elections.

That means the county election office must be in possession of your ballots by noon on Thursday, June 22.

Sherman, the election commissioner, said county election workers pick up ballots from the postal service and will close the three drop boxes at that time.

The canvass, where officials examine provisional ballots and decide the final total, is set for 9 a.m., Wednesday, June 28.

Where are ballot dropboxes?

Voters can drop off ballots at one of three dropbox locations for this special mail-in election:

Johnson County Election Office: 2101 East Kansas City Rd., Olathe

Blue Valley Library: 9000 W. 151st St., Overland Park

Central Resource Library, 9875 West 87th St., Overland Park

Here is the ballot language:

Shall the following be adopted?

Shall the City of Overland Park, Kansas (the “City”), be authorized to levy a three-eighth of one percent (0.375%) Special Purpose City Retailers’ Sales Tax within the City of Overland Park, Kansas (also known as “OP Moves”), and to use the revenue from the tax, in whole or in part with any other funds, to fund an infrastructure improvement program consisting of repairing, rebuilding, rehabilitating, upgrading, constructing and improving City streets and related infrastructure, and to fund a traffic management program, including but not limited to, repairing, upgrading and replacing traffic signalization; such tax to take effect on April 1, 2024, the day following expiration of the existing one-eighth of one percent (0.125%) Special Purpose City Retailers’ Sales Tax; such tax to end March 31, 2034; and such tax to be in addition to the ongoing one percent (1.0%) City Retailers’ Sales Tax currently levied?

Roxie Hammill is a freelance journalist who reports frequently for the Post and other Kansas City area publications. You can reach her at roxieham@gmail.com.