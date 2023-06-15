  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Nash Emerson Parker

Nash Emerson Parker passed away at home June 11th, 2023 in Overland Park, KS. Nash was born on April 24th, 2023 to Alexis Fleeman and Marco Parker at Advent Health Shawnee Mission. From the moment he was born he was the light to his parents eyes. Nash was their biggest blessing.