Nash Emerson Parker passed away at home June 11th, 2023 in Overland Park, KS. Nash was born on April 24th, 2023 to Alexis Fleeman and Marco Parker at Advent Health Shawnee Mission. From the moment he was born he was the light to his parents eyes. Nash was their biggest blessing.

Nash is preceded in death by Great Grammee Michele Rader (Overland Park, KS).

Nash was survived by his Mommy Alexis Fleeman, his Daddy Marco Parker, feline Sister Katelyn (all of home), Grandma Aimee & Grandpa Kyle Fleeman (Lenexa, KS); Grandpa Brad & Grandpa Brett Parker (Kansas City MO); Great-G-pa & Great-GG and Judy & Tommy Fleeman (Overland Park, KS); Great-Grandpa John Rader (Overland Park, KS); Great-Grandma Maryann Flores Parker (St. Joseph, MO); 3 Uncles (Parker, Ralphie, & Levi); 6 Aunts (Chelsea, Shyanne, Olivia, Gina, Gabby and Maria) and many more.

Although Nash only lived 46 short days, on this earth, he made a huge impact in so many lives. Nash enjoyed snuggles with mommy, playing video games with daddy, watching everything/everyone, making grunting noises, gulping his bottles, and holding his binky.

The family has set up a go fund me and Venmo account to help with funeral cost.

https://gofund.me/dc875d2f

Venmo: @Superflee2020

Visitation with parents will be held on Friday, June 16th @ 2:30pm at the Penwell Gable Funeral home in Olathe, KS and Graveside Services and Burial will be held at Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Overland Park, KS. at 3:30 pm.

Penwell Gable Funeral Home is located at 14275 S Blackbob Rd, Olathe, KS 66062

Pleasant Valley Cemetery is located at 9501 W. 159th St. Overland Park, KS 66221

Nash’s parents do request that you wear blue to honor him.