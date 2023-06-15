  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Mike (Charles Michael) Carpenter

Oct. 25, 1956 – June 8, 2023

Mike (Charles Michael) Carpenter, 66, of Kansas City, MO, passed away on June 8, 2023. He was born on October 25, 1956, in Kansas City, KS, to Delbert and Shirley Carpenter. Mike was preceded in death by his father Delbert and brother Pistol. He is survived by his sons Chris and Lee, mother Shirley, brother Bob, and his wife Judy.