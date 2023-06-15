Mike (Charles Michael) Carpenter, 66, of Kansas City, MO, passed away on June 8, 2023. He was born on October 25, 1956, in Kansas City, KS, to Delbert and Shirley Carpenter. Mike was preceded in death by his father Delbert and brother Pistol. He is survived by his sons Chris and Lee, mother Shirley, brother Bob, and his wife Judy.

Mike was always hardworking and truly a jack-of-all-trades who sometimes didn’t know the meaning of a day off. He made a career as a Mechanic and later Manager at Sam’s Service Center where he worked for over three decades, which became a second home for him, his friends, and his family. He was well known for his friendly and kind personality, as well as his generosity and willingness to help anyone. Mike enjoyed many hobbies and pastimes including woodcarving, gardening, fishing, camping, and traveling, and he loved to be outside. He adored and loved to spoil he and Judy’s two corgis, Jax and Archie.

Mike was a very active member at Linden Baptist Church and loved working with the youth and helping around the church. Donations can be made to the church in memory of Mike.

A visitation and service will be held in celebration of life on June 17, 2023. The visitation will begin at 10:00 am with services following at 11:00 am, at Linden Baptist Church, 611 NE 69th Street, Gladstone, MO 64118.