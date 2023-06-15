Michael A. Cathey, Sr.

He passed away in his semi-truck at a truck stop in Harrisonville, Mo on June 8th, 2023. Mike was born in Wichita Ks on 12/20/1943 and lived in Independence Mo. He worked for Quality Carriers as a truck drive for the last 25+ years.

His lasting survivors are his wife Karen Campbell-Cathey, his son Alex Trigg and his daughter Rachel Cathey. He was also a grandfather to Jackson Trigg, Abigail McGee and Leila Vaughn. No funeral services at this time.