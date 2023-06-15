  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Joy Ann Scheunemann

Sunday, October 30th, 1932 – Sunday, January 8th, 2023

Joy Ann Lefmann Scheunemann, age 90, of Olathe, Kansas, formerly of Spring Hill, Kansas, passed away on January 8, 2023, in Olathe, Kansas. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m.Saturday, June 24, 2023 with a Celebration of Life to follow at 11:00 a.m. at Bruce Funeral Home, 712 S. Webster, Spring Hill, Kansas (913) 592-2244. Inurnment at Gardner Cemetery, 300 S. Poplar, Gardner, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be made to Olathe Health Charitable Foundation for Olathe Hospice House. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com