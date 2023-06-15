JoCo Notes: Walmart to open beef facility in Olathe

☀️ Today’s forecast : Sunny, then mostly clear with a 20% chance of thunderstorms in the evening. High: 89. Low: 65.

🚨 One thing to know today

Walmart announced on Tuesday its plans to build a $257 million case-ready beef facility in Olathe.

The corporate giant will break ground on the 330,000-square-foot-facility later this year, with an expected completion of the project in 2025, according to a report from KSHB. Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said the project is expected to create 667 jobs in Olathe.

McCownGordon Construction, a company based in Kansas City, Mo., is designing and building the facility.

“We’re thrilled that Walmart chose Olathe for its innovative facility, Olathe Mayor John Bacon said in a statement. “This huge capital investment will help create more jobs that will greatly benefit the City of Olathe and our entire region.”

Case-ready beef comprises any beef products that are processed and packaged at a facility, then delivered to a store and placed in a meat case for individual purchase.

The Olathe facility will package steaks, roasts and other Angus beef products from Sustainable Cuts LLC, which is based in North Platte, Nebraska. Those products will then be distributed to Walmart locations across the Midwest.

“We’ll continue to work hand in hand with our suppliers to ensure we’re delivering high-quality products, increasing transparency, resiliency and capacity through the supply process and meeting increased demand for our customers,” Walmart said in a statement.

🗓 Public meetings Thursday

Board of County Commissioners, 9:30 a.m. [View agenda]

Johnson County Community College Board of Trustees Retreat, 4 p.m. at Hugh W. Speer Board Room (GEB 137).

Johnson County Community College Board of Trustees, 5 p.m. [View agenda]

🚀 Post’s top Wednesday stories

📰 Other local news

The Gardner Edgerton school board rejected a former student’s challenge to the Bible being on district library shelves, after the district this year removed seven other titles based on one parent’s complaints that they contained objectionable material. [Kansas City Star]

rejected a former student’s challenge to the Bible being on district library shelves, after the district this year removed seven other titles based on one parent’s complaints that they contained objectionable material. [Kansas City Star] The Olathe-based Friends in Service of Heroes comprises 100 volunteers who gather together to say thanks to those soldiers who have served their country in the past, or are still protecting it today. [Kansas City Star]

📸 A thousand words

Johnson County Park and Recreation District is restoring prairie land at Heritage Park in Olathe. Check out this beautiful bloom. Photo via Prairie Czar’s Twitter page.