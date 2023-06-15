  Lucie Krisman  - Restaurants

Café Europa still wants to move to Leawood, just not where it originally planned

Ben Cascio Cafe Europa

Café Europa owner Ben Cascio outside his eatery's original Brookside store in 2021, before it moved to the South Plaza area of Kansas City, Mo. That store is now closed, as Cascio looks for a new spot to land in Johnson County. File photo.

Café Europa, a Kansas City, Mo., bistro that got its start in Brookside, is relocating its flagship location to Johnson County — but apparently not to where it had originally planned.

The popular café and bakery announced this week on Facebook that while it still intends to move further south and across State Line, it will no longer open a new location at Leawood’s Town Center Crossing shopping complex.

