  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Unified School District No. 232

Here’s what’s in new USD 232 superintendent’s contract

Cory Gibson is a Kansas native and a 24-year veteran of public education in Kansas and Oklahoma. He will be the next superintendent of USD 232.

Cory Gibson is a Kansas native and a 24-year veteran of public education in Kansas and Oklahoma. He will be the next superintendent of USD 232. Photo courtesy USD 232.

Cory Gibson officially takes over as the new superintendent for USD 232 in De Soto this summer, stepping into the role after long-time school district leader Frank Harwood’s retirement.

His first official day on the job is July 1.

👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Shawnee, Lenexa and USD 232 for the Shawnee Mission Post. 

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter. 

The work we do every day — like going to city council meetings, covering community events and keeping tabs on local business developments — is only possible with the support of our subscribers. To our roughly 7,000 subscribers: THANK YOU! 💙 If you aren't a subscriber yet, you can support our community journalism by signing up for a month of access for $1.