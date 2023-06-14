  Shawnee Mission Post Sponsor  - Sponsored posts

Travel with your taste buds at the Lenexa Public Market

Lenexa Public Market is home to a variety of delicious cuisines.

Summertime brings the itch to explore new experiences. Expand your horizons. Connect with different people, places and cultures. 

If you don’t have plane tickets purchased or the time to travel the globe, you can still explore several rich cultures through food at the Lenexa Public Market. 