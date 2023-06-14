  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Shawnee

Shawnee council opts against reappointing commissioner, citing past ‘electioneering’

Alan Willoughby has served about a decade on the Shawnee Planning Commission. The Shawnee City Council declined to reappoint him, citing electioneering and other political activism.

Alan Willoughby has served about a decade on the Shawnee Planning Commission. The Shawnee City Council declined to reappoint him. His term now expires on June 30, 2023. Photo credit Leah Wankum.

The Shawnee City Council this week declined to reappoint a long-serving Shawnee Planning Commission member, citing most notably concerns about alleged “electioneering” during a public meeting in the past.

What happened?

  • On Monday, the city council was set to reappoint a slate of volunteers for additional service on the planning commission and the Shawnee Board of Zoning Appeals. Altogether, there were six candidates seeking reappointment, two to the zoning appeals board and four to the planning commission.
  • Councilmember Tony Gillette asked to have long-time planning commissioner Alan Willoughby removed from the slate of candidates for a separate discussion. This motion caused some temporary procedural confusion.
  • Later, a motion not to reappoint Willoughby passed 6-1. Mayor Michelle Distler and Councilmember Tammy Thomas were absent. Councilmember Jill Chalfie was the single “no” vote.
  • Willoughby’s current term on the planning commission ends June 30.

How does reappointment usually work?

  • Appointments and reappointments are a normal process required for all of the city’s volunteer boards and commissions.
  • Each term is limited in length, but these volunteers can and often are reappointed without much public discussion.
  • Ordinarily, the mayor makes a recommendation for appointment or reappointment after an individual has applied.
  • Then, the city council is asked to sign off in a formal vote. It remains the council’s right to decide how to vote, per city council policy.
  • This week, the council did unanimously approve the other proposed reappointments to the planning commission and board of zoning appeals.
Shawnee City Hall, where members of the planning commission and city council meet for their public meetings. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

Councilmembers allege past “electioneering”

In opting not to reappoint Willoughby, the only specific example cited came from Councilmember Mike Kemmling, who pointed out that Willoughby wore a T-shirt on the dais in a public meeting advocating for a “Yes” vote on the 2019 special election.

