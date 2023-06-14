Shawnee council opts against reappointing commissioner, citing past ‘electioneering’

Alan Willoughby has served about a decade on the Shawnee Planning Commission. The Shawnee City Council declined to reappoint him. His term now expires on June 30, 2023. Photo credit Leah Wankum.
The Shawnee City Council this week declined to reappoint a long-serving Shawnee Planning Commission member, citing most notably concerns about alleged “electioneering” during a public meeting in the past.
What happened?
On Monday, the city council was set to reappoint a slate of volunteers for additional service on the planning commission and the Shawnee Board of Zoning Appeals. Altogether, there were six candidates seeking reappointment, two to the zoning appeals board and four to the planning commission.
Councilmember Tony Gillette asked to have long-time planning commissioner Alan Willoughby removed from the slate of candidates for a separate discussion. This motion caused some temporary procedural confusion.
Later, a motion not to reappoint Willoughby passed 6-1. Mayor Michelle Distler and Councilmember Tammy Thomas were absent. Councilmember Jill Chalfie was the single “no” vote.
Willoughby’s current term on the planning commission ends June 30.
How does reappointment usually work?
Appointments and reappointments are a normal process required for all of the city’s volunteer boards and commissions.
Each term is limited in length, but these volunteers can and often are reappointed without much public discussion.
Then, the city council is asked to sign off in a formal vote. It remains the council’s right to decide how to vote, per city council policy.
This week, the council did unanimously approve the other proposed reappointments to the planning commission and board of zoning appeals.
Councilmembers allege past “electioneering”
In opting not to reappoint Willoughby, the only specific example cited came from Councilmember Mike Kemmling, who pointed out that Willoughby wore a T-shirt on the dais in a public meeting advocating for a “Yes” vote on the 2019 special election.
Kemmling and Council President Eric Jenkins both called Willoughy’s wearing of the T-shirt “electioneering.”
“I felt like that was something that was not becoming of a planning commissioner, and so I would be in favor of not reappointing,” Kemmling said.
Kemmling cited other reasons for not reappointing Willoughby but did not specify what those were.
Gillette, too, when asked Tuesday by the Post, didn’t mention specific examples or reasons but called Willoughby’s choice to wear the T-shirt a “no-no.”
Willoughby was reappointed in 2020 — after he wore the T-shirt and also after the community center vote had failed. In Monday’s discussion, the council did not address why Willoughby’s behavior roughly four years ago was only now leading to the decision not to reappoint him.
“The decision was made just to stand by and look forward to the opportunity, the time for reappointment, and that time is here today,” he said.
(Find the discussion on appointments here, beginning around 1:07:30)
Willoughby was shocked by the decision
Willoughby, who has served on the planning commission continuously for about a decade and was most recently reappointed in 2020, admitted to the Post he wore a pro-community center T-shirt ahead of the special election in 2019.
He said he doesn’t remember anyone telling him at the time it was a problem but was aware some councilmembers had a problem with him.
Willoughby said he has also, as a private citizen, supported candidates for various offices, including some Shawnee City Council challengers.
Still, he was shocked to hear what the councilmembers were saying about him on Monday. Willoughby, who was present at the meeting, said he and other volunteers up for reappointment were asked by the city to attend.
“I was saddened and frustrated that it had come to that,” he said.
He said he also felt they were calling into question his community service and his overall good citizenship. Willoughby, a military veteran and retired engineer, also serves on the Shawnee Sister City Committee and is a member of multiple civic organizations.
Kemmling and Willoughby have been at odds before
Kemmling and Willoughby were opponents in the 2013 city council race for a Ward 2 seat.
Chalfie did not speak during the discussion Monday but told the Post later in a written statement, “It is disappointing to have a volunteer commissioner who wishes to continue their service to our community denied that opportunity.”
She said she found the decision not to affirm his reappointment to be based on “questionable reasoning” and was concerned it was based on “a personal disagreement.”’
“If the council (or individual appointing councilmember in some cases) wish to choose another candidate, the least we can do is let them know and thank them for their service,” she continued, referencing past instances where candidates might have been “blindsided” by a decision not to reappoint them.
👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Shawnee, Lenexa and USD 232 for the Shawnee Mission Post.
I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1