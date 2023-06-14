  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Roger Leonard Kruep

Roger Leonard Kruep, 81, of Olathe passed away on June 9, 2023, at home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born Sept 27, 1941, to Leonard and Marjorie (Beutler) Kruep in Clinton County, Illinois.
Roger grew up in Fairview Heights, IL and graduated from Southern Illinois University.
Roger worked as a Regional Sales Manager for Maxon Corp. selling Industrial Combustion Equipment. He retired in 2001.