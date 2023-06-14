Roger Leonard Kruep

He was born Sept 27, 1941, to Leonard and Marjorie (Beutler) Kruep in Clinton County, Illinois. Roger grew up in Fairview Heights, IL and graduated from Southern Illinois University. Roger worked as a Regional Sales Manager for Maxon Corp. selling Industrial Combustion Equipment. He retired in 2001.

On July 2,1983 he married Isabelle and they made their home in Olathe.

He was a member of the Olathe Bass Club and the American Legion. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time with his family.

Roger is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Isabelle and his 3 sons Kurt, Kerry and Kip, his 4 stepchildren, 14 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and his loving dog Teddy.

He was the Patriarch of his large family, he was a loved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, son, brother and friend.

He loved going to the lake and having the family together at their lake house. Riding in the boat, fishing, riding in the golf cart and shooting off fireworks on the 4th of July.

Roger and Izzy hosted the family holiday celebrations. These included Easter egg hunts for the grandchildren, 4th of July celebrations for the entire family at the lake and BIG MONEY drawings for everyone at Christmas.

Roger enjoyed life to the fullest and wanted to spread the joy to everyone around him.

Roger was always learning and trying to improve himself. He would write down his goals and then take action to make them happen. He knew he could manifest his dreams for himself and his family.

He loved spending time with his mother Marge. He was close to his sister Judy and his brother Mike. They enjoyed traveling together, playing cards, dancing and yearly fishing trips.

He was an avid outdoorsman. His favorite pastime was bass fishing. He also enjoyed hunting and watching sporting events.

He was a member of the Olathe Bass Club for 46 years. 1977-2023

• He won US Bass National Championship and won a bass boat.

• He was in Kansas Bass Nation masterclass Hall of Fame

• He and his son Kerry traveled and fished together with the Bass club for 28 years.

He organized an annual Father/Son/Grandson hunting trip for 25 years in Coffeyville, KS

He was a loyal Chiefs football fan. He and Izzy never missed watching a game.

He had a strong catholic faith and attended morning mass with his son Kurt on a weekly basis.

• Roger, Kurt and his grandson Jordan traveled with Prince of Peace Catholic Church in 2018 touring Italy. In 2020, they visited the Holy Land.

He was blessed to have his son Kurt helping him with his daily activities over the last few years. Taking him to church, breakfast, doctor appointments and early morning mass.

He enjoyed spending time with his son, Kerry, on his farm in Prescott, KS and was instrumental in helping to get it up and running.

He enjoyed spending time with his son Kip who would help him with outdoor chores around the house.

Roger was a very social person. He loved to dance with his wife Izzy and attend social events with friends and family. They enjoyed going out to dinner with friends, the dinner theater and listening and dancing to live music.

In 1995, Roger suffered from a heart attack and a ruptured aorta. He miraculously survived this surgery. We were blessed to have him for another 28 years. He lived an active, full life filled with family time, travel, sporting activities and social events.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Olathe Bass Club, Prince of Peace Catholic Church or St Paul’s Catholic Church in Olathe.