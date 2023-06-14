September 11, 1944 – June 10, 2023
Overland Park, Kansas – Paul W. Schmalz, 78, passed away on June 10, 2023. A visitation will be held on Friday, June 16, 2023 at Calvary Lutheren Church, 7500 Oak St. Kansas City, MO 64114, from 6-8 p.m.
