2 Overland Park projects get tax breaks for next phase of work

Here’s a rundown of what the council decided and where the projects stand:

The next phase of work on two prominent developments in Overland Park earned key approvals from the city council this week.

Metcalf 108

The Metcalf 108 project near Metcalf Avenue and Interstate 435 went through the Overland Park City Council Monday night, earning the go-ahead to issue bonds that will save developers on certain sales tax expenses.

Earlier this month, councilmembers had previously approved a $4.4 million increase in the maximum amount of bonds issued for sales tax exemptions on construction materials, bringing the bond total to $21.5 million.

That translates to over $1.9 million in potential sales tax savings for the developer, Metcalf 108 Redevelopment Investors, LLC.

Of that, the city’s portion is $242,000. The city receives an issuance fee of $54,000.

This is the second phase of the project

Metcalf 108 is a project that has been in the works since 2017, originally intended to do away with some blight from where the Overland Park Place Hotel stood.

A new hotel was built in the first phase, which is already complete.

The next phase calls for a seven-story multi-family and commercial building with about 220 apartments and 11,700 square feet of retail and office space.

A parking garage is to be built into the base.

Latest council vote was nearly unanimous

Councilmembers approved the bond issuance with relatively little discussion.

Mayor Curt Skoog noted that the project is part of the Vision Metcalf planning corridor.

Councilmember Faris Farassati, who voted against it, said incentives like these have “created a hole in our budget. In good conscience I can’t vote for any more loss of revenue for any reason in a city that is facing growing costs of maintenance of quality of life for its residents,” he said.

The vote Monday was 8-1, with Councilmembers Scott Mosher, Jim Kite and Scott Hamblin absent.

Galleria 115

The second phase of the Galleria 115 mixed use project also crossed a final hurdle Monday as the Overland Park City Council agreed to issue $2.8 million in bonds as a financial incentive to developer Block Real Estate Services.

The Economic Development Revenue Bonds allow for a sales tax exemption on the cost of construction and for infrastructure development on the northeast corner of 115th Street and Outlook.

The second phase of the $350 million project is for development of the northwest corner of 115th Street and Nall Avenue, near the former Sprint campus. Councilmembers unanimously okayed incentives for this phase last November.

Phase 2 has an estimated cost of $7.2 million, of which $2.8 million is subject to sales tax.

The bonds would potentially save the developer $255,255, of which $31,500 would come from the city’s 1.125% sales tax after accounting for the fee the city receives on issuance of the bonds.

Councilmembers gave final approval to issue these bonds with little discussion. The vote was again 8-1, with Farassati voting no. Councilmembers Mosher, Kite and Hamblin were absent.

Roxie Hammill is a freelance journalist who reports frequently for the Post and other Kansas City area publications. You can reach her at roxieham@gmail.com.