Niki Maroulakos

Our dearest and most beloved Niki Maroulakos, 63, ascended peacefully to Heaven on Sunday, June 11, 2023.

Niki was born June 26, 1959, in Newark, New Jersey to James and Alexandra Maroulakos (Rentzeperis). She was a shining light of joy and life, admired by all she knew. She grew up with her sister, Faith, in a close community surrounded by family, friends, and a Greek Orthodox church. She was exceptional in every way, teaching us all how to live lives of goodness and beauty.