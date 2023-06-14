Niki Maroulakos

Niki was born June 26, 1959, in Newark, New Jersey to James and Alexandra Maroulakos (Rentzeperis). She was a shining light of joy and life, admired by all she knew. She grew up with her sister, Faith, in a close community surrounded by family, friends, and a Greek Orthodox church. She was exceptional in every way, teaching us all how to live lives of goodness and beauty.

Niki was adored by her life partner: Chris Droussiotis, her dog: Cali, her sister and brother-in-law: Faith and Harry Poulikidis, nieces and nephews: Koula and Bradley Foura, Kosta Poulikidis, Alexandra and Benjamin Travis, Demetri and Sophia Poulikidis, great-nieces: Elpida, Adriana, Penelope, great-nephew: Konstantine, God children: Kosta Poulikidis, Johnny Morfogen, Alexandra Condos, Reggi Condos, Nefelie Kiskinis, Adriana Travis, and her loving cousins, close family, and friends.

Niki’s smile was a ray of sunshine, her warm, harmonious voice would brighten and bring happiness to anyone she met. She was a living angel whose love knew no bounds and generosity and compassion touched the lives of so many. Let Niki’s journey guide us and may her spirit show us kindness, forgiveness, and love.

Her life was a blessing to us all, her memory is our treasure; Everlasting be her memory.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be given in her honor to either your local or her Greek Orthodox Church, or one of her favorite animal rescues.

Niki was actively involved in the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Stamford, CT.

• Donations can be made in her memory here, please choose “Donation In Memory Of”: Annuciation of Stamford. Takis Shelter.KC Pet Project.Livestream Link.