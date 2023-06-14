  Juliana Garcia  - Merriam

Merriam eyes 3 major roads for upgrades with county’s help

Merriam CARS projects for the next five years includes 49th Street, above.

A few major Merriam roads are on a the city's wish list to receive county funding to go toward improvements. Above, 49th Street between Antioch and Switzer roads, one of the corridors for which county funding has been requested. Photo credit Juliana Garcia File photo.

The city of Merriam is eyeing three major traffic corridors for improvements over the next five years and is asking for the county’s help to make the upgrades.

The city council on Monday unanimously approved an application for the County Assisted Road System, or CARS, program covering projects that could be completed between 2024 and 2028. Councilmember Bruce Kaldahl was absent.

