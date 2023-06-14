Heather Mock loves watching children’s faces as they turn letters into words, then words into sentences.

She sees furrowed brows turn to wide eyes and smiles. She tells them to kiss their brains, and the students giggle as they kiss their hands and tap their foreheads.

They’re learning to read. Scientifically.

“The difference I’ve seen over the past couple of years … has been amazing,” said Mock, who teaches first grade at Washington Elementary School in Wichita. “These new strategies work, and not just for my lowest-performing or struggling readers. It’s benefitted all of them.”

School districts across Kansas are embracing a movement known as “the science of reading.” And now state lawmakers want it to speed up.

Research shows that most children need systematic, sound-it-out instruction — commonly called phonics — rather than older approaches that focus on context clues from pictures and stories.

Two years ago, the Kansas Department of Education earmarked $15 million in federal COVID-relief funds to train teachers in the science of reading. This year, the Kansas Legislature passed a law requiring schools to provide extra help to children with dyslexia .

And as part of a school funding bill , state lawmakers demanded a list of districts that still use reading approaches that have been debunked by cognitive science.

“This (older) training material is counterproductive for our kids,” said Kansas Sen. Molly Baumgartner.

Over the past decade, more than half of U.S. states have encouraged or ordered schools to build reading programs around methods that teach kids how to sound out letters and words. Just this month, lawmakers in Wisconsin proposed reading-reform legislation along with extra funding to help schools train teachers, hire reading coaches and buy curriculum materials.

That’s a challenge in Kansas. The State Board of Education sets standards for what students should learn , but more than 200 separate districts decide how. Depending on when materials are adopted, they can be used for a decade or more, and they’re expensive to replace.

So changing course with reading instruction takes years — and students can fall behind in the meantime.