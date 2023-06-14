  Kansas News Service  - Education

Kansas lawmakers want quicker switch to teaching reading in a way that actually works

Heather Mock, a first-grade teacher at Washington Elementary School in Wichita, focuses on letter sounds and combinations during a reading lesson. Photo credit Suzanne Perez/Kansas News Service.

By Suzanne Perez

Heather Mock loves watching children’s faces as they turn letters into words, then words into sentences.