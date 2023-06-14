🌤 Today’s forecast : Mostly sunny, then mostly clear in the evening. High: 86. Low: 62.

A Head Start program for children in Johnson County will receive $1.8 million in federal funding to support its 200 students.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is awarding a renewal of the funds to Growing Futures Early Education Center. Located near downtown Overland Park, the program provides early education opportunities and family support services for students ages 0 to 5 in Johnson County.

Rep. Sharice Davids of Kansas District 3 shared her excitement for the news about the federal funding renewal on Tuesday morning.

“The first few years of a child’s life are critical for development, and Head Start programs teach social and emotional skills, while preparing children to succeed in their future educational endeavors,” said Davids. “The benefits of Head Start programs appear immediately and last a lifetime. I am proud to continue to support funding for programs like Growing Futures throughout the Kansas Third.”

Growing Futures serves 223 enrolled students and has an active waitlist of more than 200 students, according to a press release. Most students in the program come from low-income families. At least 5.9% of Johnson County residents live in poverty, according to U.S. Census Bureau data from July 2022.

Without a formal review, the Gardner Edgerton school board on Monday rejected a student’s challenge and agreed to keep the Bible on library shelves. [Kansas City Star]

As more students speak out about widespread and unchecked racism in their schools, Olathe district officials are considering issuing harsher punishments for racial harassment. [Kansas City Star]

The Overland Park Farmers Market and Silo Modern Farmhouse in Lenexa are some of the top rated on a list of markets and farm-to-table restaurants in the Kansas City area, according to local chefs and food critics. [KCUR]

Thirty years ago, a young Jason Sudeikis thanks the NewsChannel 4 team (now Fox4 News) for an interesting tour. What a treat! Photo via Twitter.