Father’s Day is right around the corner, Johnson County, on June 18.
Just like last year, Johnson County businesses are ready to help you celebrate the father figures in your life with treats, brunches and more.
Here are a few ways to spoil dad in Johnson County this Father’s Day. If we’re missing a brunch or deal, let us know by emailing stories@shawneemissionpost.com.
There are sweet treat options for dad
- There is a Father’s Day breakfast box available at Duck Donuts through June 18, and it features a peanut butter fluff donut and a bacon in the sun donut.
- Dolce Bakery is taking Father’s Day orders through today, June 14, including new monster cookies and peanut butter chocolate pretzel brownies.
- LaMar’s Donuts, including the Johnson Drive location, is offering a free donut and coffee when you bring in your dad on Father’s Day.
Several Father’s Day brunches to enjoy this weekend
- Pinstripes’ Father’s Day BBQ Brunch is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 18, and features Chicago-style baby back ribs, pesto chicken and mini burgers.
- Gravity’s Father’s Day brunch is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 18, too, featuring a family-style buffet brought to each table.
- Barley’s Kitchen + Tap in Overland Park is also hosting a Father’s Day brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 18 with a prime rib carving station, shrimp cocktail and “beermosas” (beer mimosas).
Treat dad to a spa day
- Prairie Village’s bijin salon & spa is offering a gift card and a free gift for dad for $150.
- Sopra Salon and Med Spa at Corinth Quarter is offering a Father’s Day special on Botox.
- The salon and med spa is offering $10 per unit for “bro-tox” through the end of June.
