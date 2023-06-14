  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Daniel Harold Hogan

Daniel Harold Hogan, 67, of Spring Hill, Kansas, passed away on Friday, June, 9, 2023. He was born September 22, 1955 in Garnett, Kansas to Edwin and Helen Hogan.

Dan attended Amiot Elementary, a one room school, near his home. He then attended Williamsburg High School graduating in 1973. He went to Technical School in Pittsburg, Kansas until 1974. He then continued his technical training at Electronics Institute of Kansas City, Missouri until 1976.