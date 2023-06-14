Dan attended Amiot Elementary, a one room school, near his home. He then attended Williamsburg High School graduating in 1973. He went to Technical School in Pittsburg, Kansas until 1974. He then continued his technical training at Electronics Institute of Kansas City, Missouri until 1976.

Daniel Harold Hogan, 67, of Spring Hill, Kansas, passed away on Friday, June, 9, 2023. He was born September 22, 1955 in Garnett, Kansas to Edwin and Helen Hogan.

He went to work at King Radio in Ottawa as a Technician from 1976-1981. In 1981, he began working as a Technician for Sun Electric Corporation. This company was later acquired by Snap-On Tools. Dan worked for Snap-On Tools for 40 years as a Technician and then was promoted to Service Manager. He earned many awards for his quality and length of service to the company.

He was united in marriage to Alma O’Malley on April 25, 1981. Their marriage was blessed with two children, Erin and Ryan.

Dan continued going to school while raising a family. He earned an Associates Degree from Johnson County Community College in 1994. He received his Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from Ottawa University in 1997. He proudly finished his Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Mid America Nazarene University in 2004.

He loved to do woodworking, especially projects with his grandkids. They were his pride and joy and fondly called him Pop.

Dan is survived by his loving wife Alma; children Erin Byrd, Ryan Hogan and his wife Elizabeth; grandchildren Owen and Claire Byrd, and Luke and Cara Hogan. His brothers Tom (Lisa) Hogan and Don (Rhonda) Hogan as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Edwin and Helen Hogan and by his older brother Jim Hogan.

Dan was a faithful and prayerful member of St. John Paul II Catholic Church in Olathe. He was an active member of the Knights of Columbus.

The family will receive guests for a visitation from 10:00-11:00 on Friday, June 16, 2023 at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Olathe. A memorial mass will begin at 11:00. A family rosary and burial will follow at his hometown parish St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Emerald.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions in Dan’s memory be made to the KU Medical Center Cancer Center.