Carol Anne Manley

May 27, 1935 – June 10, 2023

Carol Anne Manley, 88, of Shawnee, KS passed away on June 10th, 2023. Carol was born on May 27th, 1935 to Leo H. Poettgen and Nelle Huston Poettgen. Carol’s mother passed away when she was 22 months old leaving Carol and her two older brothers to be raised by their father and grandmother, Nelle’s mother.