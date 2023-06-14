Carol Anne Manley, 88, of Shawnee, KS passed away on June 10th, 2023. Carol was born on May 27th, 1935 to Leo H. Poettgen and Nelle Huston Poettgen. Carol’s mother passed away when she was 22 months old leaving Carol and her two older brothers to be raised by their father and grandmother, Nelle’s mother.

Carol graduated from St. Peters Grade School and then Bishop Hogan High School, class of 1952. While in high school, Carol met her life long best friend, Ellie (Neal) Quinlan. Carol was a member of Chi Alpha Omega, a sorority for local Catholic High Schools at the time. She made many long-lasting friendships from this organization.

In 1954, Carol met the love of her life, Joe Manley. They married on June 16th, 1956 at St. Augustine Catholic Church. Carol was a homemaker dedicated to raising her two children, Mike and Michelle along with managing the day-to-day business of the home and volunteering at the schools and churches where she was a member of.

As her life went on, especially after the passing of her husband, Joe, Carol made volunteering a priority along with loving her grandchildren. She volunteered for over 20 years at St. Joseph Catholic Church with the funeral luncheons and also at Shawnee Mission Hospital. She also worked the food kitchen in Kansas City, Kansas with the church. For a short period of time, she helped in the cafeteria at St. Joseph Grade School. Carol spent the majority of her life helping others and will be missed deeply.

Carol would like to thank two of her very close friends, Judy Wolfe and her longtime nurse as she called her, Judy Gerling. She appreciated their love, support and help the last three months. Special thanks to Catholic Community Hospice for their care and support the last two months.

Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Joe; parents, Leo & Nelle (Huston) Poettgen; brothers, Don and Richard Poettgen, sister-in-law, Regina Poettgen and her best friend, Ellie (Neal) Quinlan along with many other friends and family. She is survived by her son, Mike Manley (Susan) of Shawnee, KS and daughter, Michelle McMillen, of Leavenworth, KS; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Barbara Poettgen and sister-in-law, Mary Manley Daley (Robert).

A visitation will take place on Friday, June 16th from 9:30 to 10:30 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church. A rosary will be prayed at 10:30 am. Mass of Christian Burial to start at 11:00 am. Burial at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Lenexa, KS. A funeral lunch will follow the burial service at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Catholic Community Hospice of Lenexa, KS or St. Joseph Catholic Church (Funeral Luncheon Committee).