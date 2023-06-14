Adam Stephen Craig

Adam Craig, a dedicated veteran, and beloved family member, passed away in Lenexa, Kansas on June 2, 2023, at the age of 47. He will always be remembered for his courage, service, and unwavering commitment to his country.

Born in Salem, Oregon, Adam answered the call to duty in 2001 and served in the United States Army during the Iraq War. He selflessly put his life on the line to protect the freedoms we hold dear. Adam’s military service was a testament to his character and honor. He exemplified bravery, resilience, and loyalty throughout his years of service, leaving an indelible mark on those who served alongside him.

Beyond his military achievements, Adam was a beloved father, grandfather, son, brother, and friend. He will be deeply missed by his family and all who knew him. He is survived by his children Adam James (Allison) Craig, Dylan Craig, and Addison Craig, his granddaughter, Madison Craig, his parents, Stephen (Tama) Craig and Wendy (Matt) Jarvis, and his sisters, Amber (Adam) Kubli, Erika (John) Goetz and Rachel Lahousania.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 21st at 11:00 am at Willamette National Cemetery. Those whose lives were touched by Adam are welcome to attend and pay their respects.

May his soul find peace and tranquility in the embrace of our grateful nation.