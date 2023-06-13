  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Shawnee

Shawnee’s scaled-down Midland Drive upgrades move forward

Midland Drive between I-435 and Shawnee Mission Parkway is set for safety improvements in the next few years, but what exactly that will entail is up in the air after the Shawnee City Council unofficially decided to scrap some of the proposed design features.

Midland Drive between I-435 and Shawnee Mission Parkway is set for safety improvements in the next few years. That will include adding a five-foot sidewalk to the north side of the road and curb and gutter. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

Shawnee’s pared-back plan to improve Midland Road is moving forward, and the project could still receive previously promised federal funds despite recent changes.

On Monday, the Shawnee City Council voted unanimously to accept the full amount of $4 million in funding from the Federal Highway Administration’s Surface Transportation Block Grant program.

