Shawnee Police thwart liquor store burglary, catch 2 suspects

Maj. Jim Baker, a spokesperson for Shawnee Police, says two suspects were taken into custody during an hours-long search of the neighborhood south of the liquor store.

Both suspects are facing charges for commercial burglary, interference with a law enforcement officer, theft and criminal damage to property.

“Arrested was 35-year-old Donald L. Bennett and 24-year-old Jermain R. Threat,” Baker said in the release. Both suspects are residents of Kansas City, Mo.

Two other suspects managed to escape, and police are seeking the public’s help in identifying those two men.

Baker tells the Post that those men are both black males in their 20s or 30s. No other description has been released.

Anyone with information about these suspects is asked to call the Shawnee Police Department at 913-631-2150 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Shawnee Police have two people in custody after an early morning smash-and-grab burglary was interrupted by an officer on patrol in the area.

The officer spotted a white Ford F-150 that had backed into the front doors of Liquor Mania, 12205 Shawnee Mission Pkwy., at 1:37 a.m.

The store is on the southwest corner of Shawnee Mission Parkway and Charles Street.

A broader trend?

Recorded radio traffic indicates that all three suspects ran south, behind the business with the officer chasing them. The officer quickly caught up with and arrested one of the suspects.

The foot chase sparked a countywide “assist the officer” call, bringing in law enforcement from as far away as Gardner.

At the scene, Shawnee Police Sergeant Derek Miller told the Post that this type of burglary has happened recently in several other Johnson County cities.

Miller said that other local police departments who have experienced this type of liquor store burglary have reported that the suspects rammed the doors with a pickup truck and stole alcohol.

A search in the area

On Tuesday morning, officers from numerous northeast Johnson County law enforcement agencies surrounded the neighborhoods south of the liquor store as multiple K-9 units and drones searched.

K-9 units responded from Lenexa and Prairie Village, while two Shawnee K-9s were called in from off-duty to continue the search.

Officers from Shawnee, Olathe and Gardner deployed drones to assist with the search from above.

A second suspect was located at about 3:40 a.m. near a house three blocks south of the liquor store.

A third suspect remains at large

Police have not released any identifying information about the alleged suspects.

As of 4:30 a.m., police continue searching for the third suspect. No description of that suspect has been released.

Anyone with information about this burglary or suspect search can contact Shawnee Police at 913-631-2150.

