  Mike Frizzell  - Crime

Shawnee Police thwart liquor store burglary, catch 2 suspects

A truck used in an attempt to burglarize a Shawnee liquor store.

Shawnee Police say an officer on patrol early Tuesday morning interrupted a burglary in progress at the Liquor Mania store on Shawnee Mission Parkway. Investigators say the suspects used a truck to back into the store's front door and break inside. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

Updated: Tuesday, June 13, 8 p.m. 

Maj. Jim Baker, a spokesperson for Shawnee Police, says two suspects were taken into custody during an hours-long search of the neighborhood south of the liquor store.