  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Priscilla Joy Mulcahy

Priscilla “Joy” (Ashbrook) Mulcahy on a cool and peaceful evening, met her husband at the gates of heaven on June 7, 2023. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her children and grandchildren at Kansas City Hospice and Palliative Care. Joy was the only child of Korine Minetta (Edgington) Ashbrook and Everett Rex Ashbrook. Joy was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, John Francis “Frank” Mulcahy and her granddaughter Colleen Mulcahy.

Joy spent her youth growing up in the Brookside area. She attended elementary school at JC Nichols school. She attended Southwest High School for two years, while attending Southwest, she enjoyed the KU Sorority big sisters club. Joy finished her last two years at St Teresa’s Academy. After high school she went on to attend Webster University in St Louis, Missouri. Joy enjoyed playing golf, going to high school football games, and dancing.