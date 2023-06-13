Priscilla Joy Mulcahy

Joy spent her youth growing up in the Brookside area. She attended elementary school at JC Nichols school. She attended Southwest High School for two years, while attending Southwest, she enjoyed the KU Sorority big sisters club. Joy finished her last two years at St Teresa’s Academy. After high school she went on to attend Webster University in St Louis, Missouri. Joy enjoyed playing golf, going to high school football games, and dancing.

Priscilla “Joy” (Ashbrook) Mulcahy on a cool and peaceful evening, met her husband at the gates of heaven on June 7, 2023. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her children and grandchildren at Kansas City Hospice and Palliative Care. Joy was the only child of Korine Minetta (Edgington) Ashbrook and Everett Rex Ashbrook. Joy was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, John Francis “Frank” Mulcahy and her granddaughter Colleen Mulcahy.

Joy married her sweetheart from Lillis High School, Frank Mulcahy, on October 8th, 1949. They had five Children. Mary (Mike) Brennan, Pam Mulcahy, Sean (Cathy) Mulcahy, Eileen (John) Trainor, and Tim (Susan) Mulcahy. She has 11 grandchildren: Chris Brennan, Mickey Brennan, Shannon (Jason) Ryan, Casey (Kristen) Mulcahy, Conor (Grace) Mulcahy, Colleen Mulcahy, Andrew Trainor, Daniel Trainor, Matthew Trainor, Erin (Matt) Rosenthal, and Brian (Kathy) Mulcahy. She has been blessed with 13 great grandchildren.

As her children were growing up, she was always there to help out as a mentor, coach or scorekeeper/statistician. She started the volleyball team at St. Francis grade school and coached her daughter’s 7th and 8th grade volleyball, as well as, the 8th grade softball teams at St. Francis grade school. While she didn’t limit her talents to girls’ sports, she was a score keeper for her two sons’ baseball teams at 3 & 2 baseball league.

Joy started her career working for Dr. McKee and later as an administrative assistant for the Dean of the UMKC Pharmacy School. Yet, it was at Rockhurst University in the Business Administration department, that she rejoined with old neighborhood friends and made new lifelong friends. She eventually retired from Rockhurst University after a long career.

However, retirement for her did not mean slowing down. She received honors for her public service including CERT Certification and teaching others to be CERT certified. She enjoyed making ceramics. Her favorites were the Irishmen and Beulah the pumpkin witch. Many of her ceramics are enjoyed by her children and grandchildren. Joy loved nature and being outside. Her passion was her flowers and vegetable gardens which were enjoyed by all.

Celebration of Life Mass will be at Cure of Ars Catholic Church, 9401 Mission Road, Leawood, Kansas starting at 10:00 am on the 19th of June 2023. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St Jude’s Hospital.