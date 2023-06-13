  Roxie Hammill  - Overland Park

Drive-thru coffee shop in revised Overland Park development plan

Developers have proposed tearing down three office buildings at Georgetown Plaza, above, and replacing them with two new structures, including an office space and a drive-thru coffee shop. File photo.

Redevelopment plans at Georgetown Plaza in Overland Park have been delayed once again as developers try to fine tune a proposal for office space and a coffee shop with drive-thru.

Planning commissioners agreed to let developers come back at the July 10 meeting to address concerns about traffic flow and whether the commercial use could meet the city’s comprehensive plan for the area on the southeast corner of 75th Street and Frontage Road near Interstate 35.