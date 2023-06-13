Drive-thru coffee shop in revised Overland Park development plan

Planning commissioners agreed to let developers come back at the July 10 meeting to address concerns about traffic flow and whether the commercial use could meet the city’s comprehensive plan for the area on the southeast corner of 75th Street and Frontage Road near Interstate 35.

Redevelopment plans at Georgetown Plaza in Overland Park have been delayed once again as developers try to fine tune a proposal for office space and a coffee shop with drive-thru.

Tear down 3 buildings, replace with 2 new ones

Drake Development of Overland Park had proposed tearing down three office buildings and replacing them with two – one 5,500-square-foot commercial building and another 3,800-square-foot new office site.

The new structures would be at the northern end of the plaza.

Two existing offices on the southern end would not be redeveloped.

Coffee shop with drive-thru is part of plan

The commercial space with a drive-thru would necessitate a zoning change.

David Olson, who represented developers at the meeting Monday, said rezoning is necessary to get the drive-thru lane, which “provides the economic engine required to redevelop the site.”

He told the commission that the likely tenant is a nationally recognized coffee shop.

Previous plan for Georgetown Plaza was rejected

The proposal was a revised version of one the planning commission turned down in March and the city council later sent back to planning to work out the issues.

The original plan had an 8,000-square-foot commercial space.

Commissioners did not recommend that plan in part because it did not meet the city’s planning guidelines for what should go in that area.

It has been zoned for office use since 1984.

Some reservations remain about traffic

Some commissioners Monday still said they disliked the commercial use in an office area, but others noted there is a McDonald’s restaurant across the street.

Commissioners also expressed continuing concerns about entrances and exits on the frontage road.

They also voiced concerns about how the traffic any commercial tenant generates could make an already congested area worse.

Roxie Hammill is a freelance journalist who reports frequently for the Post and other Kansas City area publications. You can reach her at roxieham@gmail.com.