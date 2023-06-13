Drive-thru coffee shop in revised Overland Park development plan

Planning commissioners agreed to let developers come back at the July 10 meeting to address concerns about traffic flow and whether the commercial use could meet the city’s comprehensive plan for the area on the southeast corner of 75th Street and Frontage Road near Interstate 35.
Tear down 3 buildings, replace with 2 new ones
Drake Development of Overland Park had proposed tearing down three office buildings and replacing them with two – one 5,500-square-foot commercial building and another 3,800-square-foot new office site.
The new structures would be at the northern end of the plaza.
Two existing offices on the southern end would not be redeveloped.
Coffee shop with drive-thru is part of plan
The commercial space with a drive-thru would necessitate a zoning change.
David Olson, who represented developers at the meeting Monday, said rezoning is necessary to get the drive-thru lane, which “provides the economic engine required to redevelop the site.”
He told the commission that the likely tenant is a nationally recognized coffee shop.
