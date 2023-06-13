  Juliana Garcia  - Libraries

Merriam Plaza Library, replacement for ‘beloved’ Antioch branch, is underway

Merriam Plaza Library.

The $13.68 million Merriam Plaza Library is on budget and on track to open in 2024, library officials say. Above, a rendering of the future library. File image.

The $13.68 million project to build a new library branch in Merriam — a replacement for the historic founding branch of Johnson County Library — is well underway.

Dubbed Merriam Plaza Library, which will replace the Antioch branch nearby on Shawnee Mission Parkway, is currently under construction at 6040 Slater St. — adjacent to the Merriam Community Center that opened in 2020.

