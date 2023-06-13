Kayla Lynn French

Kayla graduated from Shawnee Mission High School, Class of 2007. She also received a certificate in Pastry/Baking from Johnson County Community College. Her most recent career position was a Tax Examiner with the IRS.

Kayla Lynn (Ware) French, 34 of Overland Park, KS., unexpectedly passed away on June 3, 2023 in her sleep. She was born January 14, 1989 in York, PA, the loving daughter of Michael E. and Tammy L. (Clouser) Ware.

Her biggest accomplishment was being the most amazing mother to her two children and wife to her husband. She was also the most wonderful daughter, sister, and best friend.

Kayla was preceded in death by her brother Nathan Allen Ware, grandmother Patricia Mae (Wertz) Clouser, and aunt Dianna Jean (Clouser) Goodling.

In addition to her parents, survivors include her husband Derrick Louis French her two children son, Oliver Layden French and Olivia Lynn French, all of Overland Park, KS; grandmother, Delores E Graybill and her husband Phillip of Dover, PA; grandfather Gary E. Ware and companion, Sharon Geisler of Wrightsville, PA, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The family takes comfort in knowing that Kayla is with her brother Nathan walking hand in hand as they did as children. They were inseparable then and also in death. You are loved and miss by all who knew you.

There will be a remembrance gathering on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at the Matt Ross Recreation Center, in the Cottonwood room at 8500 Santa Fe Drive, Overland Park, KS 66212. Hours of remembrance are from 6:00pm to 8:00pm. Please come in jeans and shorts, Kayla would want you to be comfy in celebrating her with us.