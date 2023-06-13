  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Kayla Lynn French

Kayla Lynn (Ware) French, 34 of Overland Park, KS., unexpectedly passed away on June 3, 2023 in her sleep. She was born January 14, 1989 in York, PA, the loving daughter of Michael E. and Tammy L. (Clouser) Ware.

Kayla graduated from Shawnee Mission High School, Class of 2007. She also received a certificate in Pastry/Baking from Johnson County Community College. Her most recent career position was a Tax Examiner with the IRS.