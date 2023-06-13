Jetaya Lucero

She was born in Merriam, KS on September 26, 2003. Jetaya had the most amazing contagious smile. You could feel her love and happiness through her smile. She lived life to the fullest and loved every person and animal she came across. She loved her dog Osa, cats Nikka and Alaska. Show her a horse and they bonded immediately.

Jetaya loved to go to Luke Bryan concerts with her mama Sharen. She also loved to go to KC Royals baseball games with mama and many special friends. She was on the Big screen and you could see her smile and she also was invited to sit with a family in the Buck O’Neil seat section. Oh, what a day. She will be remembered as her daddy’s Poofy Poof and Sweets. Jetaya loved to garden, fish, go camping, dance in the living room and on Tik Tok. She graduated from High School in April 2022.

She is preceded in death by her Nana, Rose Von Behren; Uncle, Maynard Ralston; grandpa, Ed Von Behren; and grandma, Glenna Duff.

She is survived by her Dad and Mom (Mama), Lee and Sharen Lucero. Her biological parents, Troy Jarrett and Alisha Lucero. Brothers, Aaron and Jastin Lucero and many extended family members. Her best friends, Katie Blankenship and Trista Long, her support families, Lonny and Jennifer Long, Michael Blankenship, Becky Pelton, Shawn and Alicia Perry.

Lee and I want to Thank the entire Lawrence Memorial Hospital staff who were the most amazing professional physicians, nurses, and all the staff. Midwest Transplant Network, Abby Pratt and Tiffany Fells, We can not say enough about these two women.

Visitation will be Tuesday June 13th 11-12 PM with a Celebration of Life following from 12-1 at New Life Community Church 17935 S. Moonlight Road Gardner KS 66030. Donations can be made to Midwest Transplant Network About Donation – Midwest Transplant Network (mwtn.org) 1900 W. 47th Place, Ste 400 Westwood, KS 66205 Jetaya’s brother Jastin requests guests wear casual Bright Colorful clothes.