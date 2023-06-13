  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Jetaya Lucero

Jetaya Rose Lucero, of 19 years, passed away on June 7, 2023, in Lawrence, KS.

She was born in Merriam, KS on September 26, 2003. Jetaya had the most amazing contagious smile. You could feel her love and happiness through her smile. She lived life to the fullest and loved every person and animal she came across. She loved her dog Osa, cats Nikka and Alaska. Show her a horse and they bonded immediately.