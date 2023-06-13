On June 6th 2023, Eufrecina (Precy) Escano Huebner passed away from complications of cancer, at the family home in Lingayen, Pangasinan Philippines.
Precy was a devoted Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Tita and Friend. She was proceeded in death my her mother, Bensamina Escano and father Santiago Escano, her sister Carmelita Perez and her brother Betty Escano. She is survived by her children: Marc Huebner and Ruth & Gary McLeod, her sisters: Milagros Soriano, Juanita Valois, Tarcela Soriano, Maxima Pasiliao, Rozalina Sy and Evelyn Fernandez; and her grandchildren: Marissa and Bri Cassidy, Maya Preston, Justin Preston, Triston Huebner, as well as Darrick, Anthony and Bryce McLeod. Precy will also be missed by a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and beloved long-time friends who became her family.
Precy moved to the United States in 1976, where she made the Kansas City area her home for 45+ years. After early retirement from Marion Laboratories, she stayed active by working at Olive Garden for over 20 years. In her free time, she enjoyed cooking, gardening, fishing, dancing and gathering with friends to play mahjong or cards, eat good food, and sing karaoke. Precy was a long-time member of the Filipino Association of Greater Kansas City, where she could often be found volunteering her time and helping out where needed. Precy will be forever be remembered fondly for her warm hospitality, elegant poise and boisterous laugh.
Precy was laid to rest on June 11th, 2023 in Malimpuec, Lingayen, Pangasinan Philippines. Cards and condolences may be sent to the family at 19234 W 110th Ter Olathe, KS 66061.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1