On June 6th 2023, Eufrecina (Precy) Escano Huebner passed away from complications of cancer, at the family home in Lingayen, Pangasinan Philippines.

Precy was a devoted Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Tita and Friend. She was proceeded in death my her mother, Bensamina Escano and father Santiago Escano, her sister Carmelita Perez and her brother Betty Escano. She is survived by her children: Marc Huebner and Ruth & Gary McLeod, her sisters: Milagros Soriano, Juanita Valois, Tarcela Soriano, Maxima Pasiliao, Rozalina Sy and Evelyn Fernandez; and her grandchildren: Marissa and Bri Cassidy, Maya Preston, Justin Preston, Triston Huebner, as well as Darrick, Anthony and Bryce McLeod. Precy will also be missed by a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and beloved long-time friends who became her family.