Dennis Marx

Dennis was born on July 29, 1954, in Kansas City, Kansas, to William Louis and Frances Marx, and spent his life and career in Kansas. He graduated from Bishop Ward High School in 1972 and from the University of Kansas in 1976, where he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta. He enjoyed a long career as a Kansas commercial real estate appraiser and consultant.

To carry on Dennis’s love for life is his wife of 42 years, Georgeanne; son Jordan and wife, Lensie; and son Kelly and wife, Kristin. Survivors also include his siblings Janice Murrill (Bill), William Marx (Bonnie), Barbara Davenport (Ernie), and Robert Marx (Patricia). He will be remembered as their beloved “Papa Dennis” by his grandchildren, Emma, Elisabeth, Ty and Dylan. Dennis is predeceased by his parents.

When you were his friend, you were friends for life. Dennis loved his family more than anything. He and Georgeanne got together nearly five decades ago, and he enthusiastically became a husband and father. He enjoyed celebrating his boys milestones, sports events and graduations, even if they were several connecting flights and multiple hotels away. His dedication to them from the time they were born was unmatched. He spent countless hours at pools, ballfields and inside gymnasiums with a smile on his face. Dennis drove the back roads of Alabama more than once to get to a big event at Auburn. Because he was always there for his kids, Jordan’s and Kelly’s friends grew to become members of the Marx family.

Dennis was an athlete himself excelling in all sports including the pole vault, where he still holds a record at Bishop Ward High. Later in life he enjoyed bowling and golf followed by pitchers of margaritas and plates of Mexican food. Certain restaurants — Margaritas, Jalapenos — were on his speed dial, but his true love of BBQ often took him to Gates. Countless great memories were made at these regular dinners with family and friends, many of which we even remember.

Dennis loved Jayhawk sports, with perhaps a cold beer in hand, beach vacations, great stories, funny jokes, and his beagles. He never turned down a breakfast invite to Denny’s or First Watch. His easygoing personality, gentle demeanor and patience will be long remembered and his memory cherished.

Dennis’s heart may have slowed him down at the end, but he didn’t slow down. He lived his life to the fullest. One of his grandsons asked, “Is Papa Dennis in Heaven?” When the response was “yes,” Ty said, “That’s a good place.”

A celebration of Dennis’s life will be held on Friday, June 16, 2023 at 3:30 pm, at Fiorella’s Event Center, 9000 W 137th St, Overland Park, KS 66221.

Donations in memory of Dennis may be made out to his favorite rescue organization, Beagles and More Rescue.