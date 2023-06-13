  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Dennis Marx

Dennis Marx departed this world early in the morning on June 5, 2023.

Dennis was born on July 29, 1954, in Kansas City, Kansas, to William Louis and Frances Marx, and spent his life and career in Kansas. He graduated from Bishop Ward High School in 1972 and from the University of Kansas in 1976, where he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta. He enjoyed a long career as a Kansas commercial real estate appraiser and consultant.