C. Danielle Hodges-Brown

She was born October 6, 1979, the youngest daughter of Dan & Elaine Hodges. Dani was a faith filled Christian that attended Life Mission Church of Olathe.

A graduate of Olathe South High School, where she was active in the marching & concert bands. Upon completion of high school Dani attended Concord Business School and earned her CMA degree. She was a talented artist, making etched glasses and decorative stone rocks to name a few.

Dani married David R. Brown, the love of her life in August of 2007. The love she also had for her stepdaughter Kelly would always brighten her face.

She is survived by her husband David R. Brown of the home, stepdaughter Kelly Schoening of Pennsylvania, her parents Don and Elaine Hodges of Olathe, her two sisters Christine Riddle of Olathe and Cathy Box of Linwood. Dani also had 6 nieces and nephews along with 6 great nieces and nephews whom she loved as her own children.

Casual attire is requested. This is a celebration of her life and love she gave to others.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations be made to the American Cancer Society.