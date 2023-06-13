  Obituaries  - 2023 Obituary

Arthur Vaughan

Arthur Vaughan of Olathe, Kansas, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 9, 2023, at the age of 82. Art was born in Colfax, Iowa to Arthur and Madeline Vaughan.

Art grew up, attended school and graduated in Colfax; however, it was at the Highview Roller Rink in Newton, Iowa where Art met the love of his life, Judi. The two met on the first Friday night skate after Buddy Holly was killed in 1959. The two teens knew they were each others soulmates almost immediately and made it official the following month when Art gave Judi his class ring. Every year thereafter through out their entire marriage they celebrated their, “Going Together Anniversary” as well as their wedding anniversary. The two were married in 1962 and started building their life together on a farm in Colfax.