Art grew up, attended school and graduated in Colfax; however, it was at the Highview Roller Rink in Newton, Iowa where Art met the love of his life, Judi. The two met on the first Friday night skate after Buddy Holly was killed in 1959. The two teens knew they were each others soulmates almost immediately and made it official the following month when Art gave Judi his class ring. Every year thereafter through out their entire marriage they celebrated their, “Going Together Anniversary” as well as their wedding anniversary. The two were married in 1962 and started building their life together on a farm in Colfax.

Arthur Vaughan of Olathe, Kansas, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 9, 2023, at the age of 82. Art was born in Colfax, Iowa to Arthur and Madeline Vaughan.

Art began working for United Telephone and he and Judi eventually moved from Colfax to Newton with their two children. Art’s job with United Telephone, which later became United Telecom and Sprint took him and the family to Kansas in 1984. Art eventually retired from Sprint with over 40 years of service and went on to thoroughly enjoy 20 years of retirement with his wife and family.

Art loved all kinds of music and he and Judi especially loved dancing together. Throughout his life he enjoyed and was extremely good at gardening, woodworking, building things and fixing things. He was known to be able to make or fix just about anything and he always seemed to know about everything you could think of to ask him about.

If you personally knew Art, he was more than likely one of the smartest men you’d ever known and his quick witted sense of humor was just another of his many lovable traits.

Art’s son, grandsons and son in-law each got a real kick out of Art’s passion for designing, collecting and wearing Nike Air Force 1’s and Vans since retiring. He had a late-in-life-love of sneakers that honestly brought him an unexpected amount of joy.

Art absolutely loved gift giving. His heart was huge and gifting others was one of his most favorite things to do and truly made him the happiest.

Art is survived by his loving wife, Judi, daughter, Melanie (Kyle) Cantrell, son, Jeremy (Daneen) Vaughan, grandsons, Kyler and Connor Cantrell, both of whom he adored, and his brother, Patrick Vaughan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Madeline Vaughan, and an infant son, Adam Vaughan.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions in Art’s memory be made to “Compassionate end-of-life care – Olathe Health Hospice House” where he received the most kind and gentle care during his final days on earth.