USD 232 could add orchestra program for 2024-2025 school year

Earlier this month, the school board continued an ongoing discussion on whether to update the district’s fine arts curriculum to include orchestra . No formal vote was taken on the matter but comments from board members seemed supportive.

USD 232 in De Soto could become the last Johnson County public school district to add an orchestra program to its offerings.

“It’s exciting to look at new options for our students and continuing to expand our fine arts program,” Executive Director of Secondary Education Brian Schwanz said during the June 5 school board meeting.

USD 232 has been mulling adding orchestra for a while

Last summer, Sarah Anderson, who was then a rising junior at Mill Valley, approached the school board about adding orchestra to the fine arts program in the school district.

That set off a months-long process to investigate adding such courses, including a family interest survey sent out to current K-12 families.

Last week, Schwanz told the board roughly 70% of families who completed the survey indicated they had interest or high interest in seeing orchestra offered for their students.

He also said both USD 232 high school band teachers have shown support for adding it.

Some remaining questions need to be settled

It remains unclear what grade levels would be eligible for orchestra, though Schwanz indicated it’d likely be at the secondary level.

Also, the exact price tag on adding the courses isn’t clear either, though start up costs are estimated to be roughly $350,000, Schwanz said.

It also hasn’t been settled where orchestra classes would meet.

Schwanz said finding a place where students can store their string instruments is “the biggest challenge” because they require climate controls that the instruments used in band classes do not.

USD 232’s next steps:

The school board hasn’t decided anything yet and likely won’t until later this fall when it votes on new course proposals for all of K-12, Joseph Kelly, director of secondary curriculum and instruction said.

From there, a new position would need to be created to oversee the program’s implementation and building the curriculums. Also, some instruments will need to be purchased.

The soonest actual orchestra classes would be offered for students is the 2024-2025 school year.

More USD 232 news: USD 232 to roll out press-button crisis alert system next school year