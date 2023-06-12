  Kaylie McLaughlin  - Unified School District No. 232

USD 232 could add orchestra program for 2024-2025 school year

USD 232 in De Soto does not currently provide orchestra classes but could decide to it as an offering to its fine arts program for the 2024-2025 school year. Photo credit Shutterstock.

USD 232 in De Soto could become the last Johnson County public school district to add an orchestra program to its offerings.

Earlier this month, the school board continued an ongoing discussion on whether to update the district’s fine arts curriculum to include orchestra. No formal vote was taken on the matter but comments from board members seemed supportive.

