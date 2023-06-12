USD 232 could add orchestra program for 2024-2025 school year

“It’s exciting to look at new options for our students and continuing to expand our fine arts program,” Executive Director of Secondary Education Brian Schwanz said during the June 5 school board meeting.
USD 232 has been mulling adding orchestra for a while
Last summer, Sarah Anderson, who was then a rising junior at Mill Valley, approached the school board about adding orchestra to the fine arts program in the school district.
Last week, Schwanz told the board roughly 70% of families who completed the survey indicated they had interest or high interest in seeing orchestra offered for their students.
He also said both USD 232 high school band teachers have shown support for adding it.
Some remaining questions need to be settled
It remains unclear what grade levels would be eligible for orchestra, though Schwanz indicated it’d likely be at the secondary level.
Also, the exact price tag on adding the courses isn’t clear either, though start up costs are estimated to be roughly $350,000, Schwanz said.
It also hasn’t been settled where orchestra classes would meet.
Schwanz said finding a place where students can store their string instruments is “the biggest challenge” because they require climate controls that the instruments used in band classes do not.
USD 232’s next steps:
The school board hasn’t decided anything yet and likely won’t until later this fall when it votes on new course proposals for all of K-12, Joseph Kelly, director of secondary curriculum and instruction said.
From there, a new position would need to be created to oversee the program’s implementation and building the curriculums. Also, some instruments will need to be purchased.
The soonest actual orchestra classes would be offered for students is the 2024-2025 school year.
👋 Hi! I'm Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Shawnee, Lenexa and USD 232 for the Shawnee Mission Post.
I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter.
Our comment section is reserved for subscribers. Try a subscription today for just $1
Monthly Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $8.50 per month thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1
Annual Subscription
$1 for your first month, then just $85 per year thereafter. Cancel anytime.Try for $1