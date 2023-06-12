  A message from JCCC  - Sponsored posts

Updates from Johnson County Community College: Molding students’ passions through Fine Arts courses

Using fine art techniques and plastic bags, JCCC student Alayna Reinke created “One Stitch at a Time.

Students taking Fine Arts courses at Johnson County Community College learn new skills and discover how to think critically about their creations. These courses fuse traditional and contemporary ideas, techniques and technologies, ensuring students receive invaluable experiences and a well-rounded education.

Creativity abounds in Fine Arts courses at JCCC

Fine Arts courses at JCCC provide hands-on practice in a supportive setting. There are many opportunities throughout the year for students to talk with visiting local and regional artists, exhibit their art and attend workshops and lectures.