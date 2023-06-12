Updates from Johnson County Community College: Molding students’ passions through Fine Arts courses

Fine Arts courses at JCCC provide hands-on practice in a supportive setting. There are many opportunities throughout the year for students to talk with visiting local and regional artists, exhibit their art and attend workshops and lectures.

Students taking Fine Arts courses at Johnson County Community College learn new skills and discover how to think critically about their creations. These courses fuse traditional and contemporary ideas, techniques and technologies, ensuring students receive invaluable experiences and a well-rounded education.

Students interested in Fine Arts can choose from a variety of courses at JCCC, including:

Ceramics

Digital imaging

Drawing

Film and media studies

Metals and silversmithing

Painting

Photography

Sculpture

Why JCCC for Fine Arts?

JCCC classes are taught by Fine Arts professionals who are experts in their fields. Large studio spaces filled with discipline-specific needs, including natural light, professional easels, and state-of-the-art tools and equipment, provide students with valuable practical learning opportunities.

Additionally, Fine Arts students will also have the chance to exhibit their work through these wider community outlets:

The Student Gallery, located on third floor of the Student Center, showcases some of the best work by JCCC student-artists.

Mind's Eye is a literary magazine produced yearly and features students' artistic works.

is a literary magazine produced yearly and features students’ artistic works. Art competitions and exhibitions at local, regional and national levels, such as those sponsored by League for Innovation in the Community College, put student pieces in front of industry professionals.

Student combines fine art techniques with sustainability to create on-campus artwork

Student Alayna Reinke discovered her passion for sustainability while taking Fine Arts classes at JCCC. Her breakout sculpture “One Stitch at a Time” is one of three public pieces newly installed outside the Fine Arts & Design Studios (FADS) building on campus.

The 8-by-13-foot “quilt” is knitted and crocheted from more than 1,200 plastic bags with two giant knitting needles carved from trees. Reinke chose plastic bags because they’re a reminder that plastic is “ingrained in our society,” she says.

“It takes forever to break down and when it does, it releases chemicals into the environment. But I also wanted to remind people that by working together as a community – like the squares of a quilt – we can change things.”

The idea of making a quilt from plastic bags came to Reinke after collaborating with Mark Cowardin, professor and co-chair of the Fine Arts, Photography and Film department.

“Much of what we do in the Fine Art program mimics what happens in the real art world,” says Cowardin. “We develop skills and concepts, craft our works, and then present them for critical evaluation, just like this sculpture project.”

Reinke was amazed that she had the opportunity to create a public sculpture in just her second year of college. She initially wasn’t sure what she wanted to do when she started college but took a sculpture class and found JCCC’s Fine Arts program to be very welcoming.

“I’ve made a lot of friends through the program,” she says. “Together, we’re figuring things out.”

Turning passions into lifelong careers

Students just like Reinke use the knowledge and skills learned at JCCC to fuel their futures. Like many of our academic disciplines, our Fine Arts programs set students up for an exciting career right after graduation. Or, for students looking ahead in their education journey, our Associate of Fine Arts degree provides a broad range of courses that can transfer to a four-year college or university.