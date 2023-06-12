  Leah Wankum  - Crime

Sierra Grill in Lenexa to reopen Tuesday after weekend vandalism

Restaurant owner Ryan Edwards said he believes as much as $7,000 worth of damages occurred when someone vandalized Sierra Grill in Lenexa City Center over the weekend. Photo courtesy Ryan Edwards.

Sierra Grill, a bistro in Lenexa City Center, will reopen Tuesday after someone vandalized the restaurant over the weekend.

Located at Penrose Lane and 87th Street Parkway, the steakhouse closed Sunday and Monday to allow time for the owner and staff to clean up the mess, which included broken windows, overturned furniture inside the restaurant and damage to the bar area.

