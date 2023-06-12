Sierra Grill in Lenexa to reopen Tuesday after weekend vandalism

Located at Penrose Lane and 87th Street Parkway, the steakhouse closed Sunday and Monday to allow time for the owner and staff to clean up the mess, which included broken windows, overturned furniture inside the restaurant and damage to the bar area.

Sierra Grill, a bistro in Lenexa City Center, will reopen Tuesday after someone vandalized the restaurant over the weekend.

On Monday, restaurant staff were busy trying to restock inventory and get temporary windows installed.

It seems to have happened early Sunday morning

Restaurant owner Ryan Edwards said someone called the police when the vandalism was discovered early Sunday morning.

He believes the damage occurred sometime around 3 a.m.

The patio was ripped up, furniture was overturned, windows were shattered by rocks and the bar was damaged.

As of Monday morning, Edwards was still waiting on exact damage quotes but expects it to be as much as $7,000 worth of destruction.

Edwards say customers can support them by coming to eat

The restaurant opened in early 2023 at City Center after relocating from its original spot at College Boulevard and Lackman Road.

When asked by the Post if he needs help raising funds to pay for the damages, Edwards said he hopes his customers will instead show support by having a meal at his restaurant.

“That’s the easiest and best way [to support us],” Edwards said. “Let the community know: be patient, we’re going to try and fix this glass and stuff as soon as possible. COVID didn’t kill me; some little punk throwing [rocks] through my window isn’t going to close me. We are not closing down, and I apologize for the mess, until we get new glass and glassware and stuff in here. We’re reopening tomorrow; I’m not going to let this interrupt our normal business hours.”

Lenexa Police did not respond to the Post’s requests Monday afternoon for any details about an investigation into the matter.