  Juliana Garcia

Here’s how you can mark Juneteenth this year in Johnson County

Overland Park Juneteenth 2021

There are several ways to celebrate Juneteenth 2023 in Johnson County, including a march and rally in Overland Park. Above, spectators at a Juneteenth event at Thompson Park in Overland Park in 2021. File photo.

Johnson County is celebrating Juneteenth, the still-newish federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery, in a number of ways this year.

The day marks June 19, 1865, when slaves in Galveston, Tex., were finally told by Union troops they had been formally freed by the Emancipation Proclamation of 1863.

