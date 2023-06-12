Johnson County is celebrating Juneteenth, the still-newish federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery, in a number of ways this year.
The day marks June 19, 1865, when slaves in Galveston, Tex., were finally told by Union troops they had been formally freed by the Emancipation Proclamation of 1863.
Juneteenth was made a federal holiday in 2021, and Johnson County celebrated it as a countywide holiday for the first time last year.
County and city offices will be closed on Monday, June 19, but — much like the previous two years — there will be a number of events happening throughout Johnson County to celebrate Juneteenth in 2023.
Week-long Juneteenth Walk and Read
- From June 10 to June 19, Johnson County Library and the Johnson County Parks and Recreation District are hosting two Juneteenth-themed walk and reads.
- This is where young readers and their families can read story books posted on signs along a pre-determined path.
- One walk and read display is at Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center on Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park, and will feature “Daniel’s Good Day” by Micha Archer and “A Flag for Juneteenth” by Kim Taylor.
- Another is at Stoll Park in south Overland Park, featuring “Opal Lee and What it Means to Be Free: The True Story of the Grandmother of Juneteenth” by Alice Faye Duncan (illustrated by Keturah A. Bobo) and “Change Sings: A Children’s Anthem” by Amanda Gorman (illustrated by Loren Long).
Peace March and Rally
- This Saturday, the Advocacy and Awareness Group of Johnson County will kick off a community march at 10 a.m. at Overland Park City Hall, 8500 Santa Fe Drive.
- Immediately following the march will be a rally scheduled for 11 a.m. at Thompson Park, 8045 Santa Fe Drive.
- A live DJ, speakers, vendors and entertainment will be on hand to accompany the Thompson Park rally.
- The theme for this year’s event is “What we do today will impact our tomorrow,” according to the organizer’s website.
Prairie Village’s Third Annual Juneteenth
- Prairie Village’s Juneteenth Freedom Celebration will be from 4-7 p.m. this Saturday in Harmon Park at 77th Place and Delmar Street.
- Attendees can expect family-friendly activities like face painting and inflatables, a water feature, food and drink, and live music from Funk Syndicate.
- Entries for the Juneteenth poster and essay contest — the theme of which is “What Juneteenth Freedom Means to Me” — will be on display during the event and winners will be announced.
- This event is hosted by STAND Up for Black Lives+Prairie Village, the city, the Prairie Village diversity committee, Village Presbyterian Church and the Johnson County National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.
JoCo’s Juneteenth Uniting our Voices for Freedom
- The county’s second annual Juneteenth celebration will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Monday, June 19, at the Lenexa Civic Campus, 17101 W. 87th Street Parkway.
- This event includes a keynote address from Jessica McCallop-McClellan, founder of local nonprofit Giving Hope & Help, plus live music courtesy of the Louis Neal Big Band as well as comments from county Chairman Mike Kelly.
- County staff will also be present to interact with attendees, who can park for free and purchase food from the Lenexa Public Market.
